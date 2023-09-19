De La Cruz (ankle) is back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
De La Cruz will start in right field and bat fifth against the Mets and left-hander Joey Lucchesi after missing three straight games due to right ankle soreness. Jon Berti is patrolling left field for Miami and Jazz Chisholm is in center.
