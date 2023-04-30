De La Cruz will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll draw back into the lineup versus southpaw Justin Steele, the righty-hitting De La Cruz may be losing hold of a regular role in the corner outfield versus right-handed pitching. De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia have both sat twice in the Marlins' last four matchups versus right-handed pitching, with the lefty-hitting Jesus Sanchez starting at a corner spot in each of those contests.