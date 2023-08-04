De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

He took Michael Lorenzen deep in the seventh inning for the game's final run. De La Cruz is slashing a lopsided .224/.264/.507 in 17 games since the All-Star break, launching five of his career-high 15 homers on the season, but he'll need to stay productive to maintain a regular spot in the starting lineup with Avisail Garcia, Jorge Soler and Jesus Sanchez also pushing for playing time in the corner outfield/DH mix.