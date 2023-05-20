De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's loss to San Francisco.

De La Cruz pulled an off-speed pitch low in the zone into the left field seats, driving in Miami's third and final run of the night. The outfielder is now on a seven-game hit streak, and is slashing .357/.390/.607 this month. In fact, the red-hot 26-year-old has only two hitless games since May started.