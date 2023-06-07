De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Royals.

De La Cruz provided the big hit Tuesday, a two-out, three-run double off Jackson Kowar to give the Marlins a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning. De La Cruz has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a .908 OPS in that span. The 26-year-old outfielder is now slashing .300/.353/.467 with eight homers, 28 runs scored, 31 RBI and three stolen bases through 232 plate appearances this season.