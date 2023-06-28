De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-1 win of the Red Sox.

He drove a Garrett Whitlock changeup into the right-field bullpen at Fenway in the first inning to get the rout started. De La Cruz has a hit in eight straight games and an extra-base hit in three straight, but Tuesday's long ball snapped an 18-game homer drought, a stretch in which he'd slashed just .227/.263/.320. The streaky outfielder sports a .765 OPS on the season with nine homers, three steals, 34 runs and 43 RBI through 76 contests.