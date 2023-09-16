De La Cruz exited Friday's game against Atlanta with right ankle discomfort, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
De La Cruz suffered the injury while running out a groundball in the third inning, though the severity of the issue is unclear. Prior to his exit, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Garrett Hampson took over in left field.
