De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 7-3 win against the Phillies.

The 26-year-old went 0-for-8 with a walk across the first two games of the series and entered Sunday with a .167 average in July, but he rebounded with his third four-hit performance of the season. De La Cruz has been a key piece of Miami's lineup during the first half with a .279/.328/.426 slash line to go along with 19 doubles, 10 homers, three steals, 49 RBI and 40 runs.