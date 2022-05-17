De La Cruz will start in center field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

De La Cruz will be rewarded with his third consecutive start in the outfield, with the latter two coming at the expense of Jesus Sanchez, who remains on the bench for the second time in as many days. Manager Don Mattingly has notably handed the righty-hitting De La Cruz all three of his starts against right-handed pitching, and the 25-year-old has rewarded that faith by going 4-for-8 with three doubles and a run scored between his last two games. De La Cruz could continue to handle a quasi-regular role in the outfield while he's wielding a hot bat.