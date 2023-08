De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

De La Cruz will get a well-deserved day off after he started in each of the previous 23 games and hit .239 with five home runs over that stretch. The 26-year-old will face more competition for playing time in the outfield with Jazz Chisholm and Avisail Garcia recently returning from the injured list, though De La Cruz's solid body of work this season should keep his role fairly secure.