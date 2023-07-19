De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.

De La Cruz is 5-for-12 (.417) with two home runs and two doubles over his last three games following a 1-for-12 skid in his first three contests out of the All-Star break. The 26-year-old outfielder now has 12 homers on the season and three in his last seven games. De La Cruz is slashing .277/.324/.437 with a career-best 53 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases through 389 plate appearances this season.