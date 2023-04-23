De La Cruz went 5-for-8 with a walk, four doubles, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

The 26-year-old outfielder extended his hitting streak to nine games in spectacular fashion. After launching his second homer of the season off Shane Bieber in the sixth inning of the matinee, De La Cruz cranked out three doubles in the nightcap while also finding time for his first steal of 2023. His hot streak has sent his slash line on the season soaring to .328/.370/.493, and while De La Cruz's counting stats have been fairly modest -- seven runs and eight RBI in 19 games -- he's seized the starting left field job for the Marlins and worked his way into a consistent spot in the heart of the batting order.