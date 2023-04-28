De La Cruz isn't staring Friday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Currently in the midst of a 1-for-16 stretch at the plate over his last four games, De La Cruz will get a day off Friday. Jesus Sanchez will take his place in left field and bat seventh.
