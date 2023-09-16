De La Cruz (ankle) will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz left Friday's series opener with right ankle discomfort, an issue which is evidently serious enough to cost him at least one start. Jon Berti will be Saturday's left fielder.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Homers, tallies four hits•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Belts 15th homer•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Crushes solo homer in win•