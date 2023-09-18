De La Cruz (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz will begin this one on the bench for the third game in a row as he dealt with a sore right ankle. Garrett Hampson is getting the start in left field and Joey Wendle will occupy shortstop.
