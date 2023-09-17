De La Cruz (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's the second straight game on the bench for De La Cruz after he exited Friday's contest with right ankle discomfort. The 26-year-old should continue to be considered day-to-day. Garrett Hampson will move out to left field while Joey Wendle starts at shortstop.
