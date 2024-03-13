De La Cruz is batting .208 (5-for-24) through nine Grapefruit League games with two doubles and a 0:3 BB:K.

The 27-year-old outfielder has made some hard contact, but overall he hasn't quite locked things in at the plate this spring. De La Cruz set career highs with 19 homers and 78 RBI last season over 153 games while slashing .257/.304/.411, and he's expected to hold down a starting role in left field again for the Marlins in 2024.