De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

De La Cruz put the Marlins on the board in the second inning, slugging a 421-foot solo shot. He had been struggling coming into the contest, going just 1-for-12 since the start of the second half. De La Cruz has already set a career high with 52 RBI on the campaign, and he needs just two more long balls to tie the career-best mark of 13 that he set last season.