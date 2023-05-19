De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run in a 5-3 victory versus the Nationals on Thursday.
De La Cruz got Miami off to a positive start with a solo homer to center field in the second inning. The long ball extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is slashing .455/.520/.909 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI and six runs. The hot streak has pushed De La Cruz's season slash line to a very respectable .287/.327/.434 through 153 plate appearances.
