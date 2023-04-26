De La Cruz is not in the Marlins' lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz had started each of the last 16 games but will have a night off in this one. Avisail Garcia has shifted over to left field and Jesus Sanchez will play right.
