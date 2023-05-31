De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 loss against the Padres.

De La Cruz gave the Marlins a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run homer off Ryan Weathers, his fourth of the year. The 26-year-old outfielder is on an impressive run -- he's now batting .379 (22-for-58) with four home runs in his last 15 games. On the season, De La Cruz is slashing .301/.351/.468 with seven homers, 25 runs scored, 23 RBI and three stolen bases across 202 plate appearances.