De La Cruz has struck out 17 times since April 23, tying the Marlins' franchise record for a seven-game span set by Giancarlo Stanton, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

De La Cruz saw his nine-game hitting streak end on the 23rd, a stretch in which he hit .432 (16-for-37), but since then he's been ice cold, batting .071 (2-for-28) with an incomprehensible 58.6 percent strikeout rate. The 26-year-old has remained a regular part of the lineup during his slump with Avisail Garcia (back) on the IL, but if De La Cruz can't turn things around soon, the Marlins may look elsewhere for corner outfield help.