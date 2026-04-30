Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Making just his second start since returning from the IL, Ruiz had a big impact in Wednesday's victory over his former team. He put Miami ahead 2-1 in the fifth inning with his first homer of the year of Tyler Glasnow before adding his first steal later in the contest. Ruiz appeared in 19 games with the Dodgers in 2025, where he slashed .190/.261/.333 with just one homer and four steals. The speedy outfielder should see fairly regular playing time in Miami's lineup, particularly against left-handed pitching.