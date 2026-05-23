Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Productive night at plate in win

Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Ruiz doubled in the bottom of the second inning and manufactured the Marlins' first run of the game by stealing third base before scoring on a groundout. It was Ruiz's eighth stolen base of the season. He then tripled and scored in the fourth, accounting for both of Miami's run in the low-scoring affair. The speedy outfielder is hitting just .216 with a .231 on-base percentage but has a team-high .514 slugging percentage in 39 trips to the plate this season. He has three doubles, one triple and two homers to go with five RBI, 10 runs scored and the eighth steals.