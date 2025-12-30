Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Shipped to Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins acquired Ruiz from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Adriano Marrero, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Ruiz got into 19 games with the Dodgers in 2025, going 4-for-21 with one home run and four stolen bases. The 26-year-old led the American League with 67 steals in 2023, but he's managed just a .241/.296/.343 batting line over parts of four major-league seasons and is regarded as a poor defensive outfielder. Ruiz has a better chance to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster than he would have the Dodgers', but he does have minor-league options remaining.