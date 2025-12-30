The Marlins acquired Ruiz from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Adriano Marrero, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ruiz got into 19 games with the Dodgers in 2025, going 4-for-21 with one home run and four stolen bases. The 26-year-old led the American League with 67 steals in 2023, but he's managed just a .241/.296/.343 batting line over parts of four major-league seasons and is regarded as a poor defensive outfielder. Ruiz has a better chance to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster than he would have the Dodgers', but he does have minor-league options remaining.