Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings isn't starting Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings started the last two games and went 3-for-6 with a double and a run. Nick Fortes will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
