Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Day off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings went 0-for-3 with an RBI during Friday's win over the Mets and will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Nick Fortes is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
