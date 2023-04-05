Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After starting behind the plate in each of the Marlins' last three contests, Stallings will get a breather as Miami concludes its season-opening homestand with an afternoon game. Nick Fortes will catch for starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo in the series finale.
