site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jacob-stallings-gets-saturday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Gets Saturday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings will sit Saturday against Seattle, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings sits for the second time in three games, something he hadn't done previously this year. Payton Henry gets the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read