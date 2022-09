Stallings went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

Stallings struck a solo homer to left field off Connor Brogdon in the ninth inning to pull Miami to within a run, though the comeback attempt ultimately fell short. Still, it was a positive performance for the backstop after he went 1-for-18 over his previous five games. The long ball was Stallings' first since Aug. 7 and just his fourth of the campaign after he slugged a career-best eight homers last season.