Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings will get a breather after he started each of the last three games behind the dish. Nick Fortes will handle the catching duties for Miami in the series finale with the Rays.
