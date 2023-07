Stallings (ankle) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Stallings was removed from Friday's 16-4 loss due to a sore left ankle, but after sitting Saturday, he'll be good to go for the series finale. The 33-year-old remains the No. 2 backstop behind Nick Fortes, though the latter's decline as a hitter this season has made Miami's catching situation more of a timeshare.