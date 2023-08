Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The playing time at catcher has been tilting in Stallings' favor of late, with the 33-year-old having started behind the dish in three of the previous four games. Stallings will give way to Nick Fortes on Wednesday, but even if one of the two emerges as the Marlins' clear-cut top option over the final six weeks of the season, neither is expected to deliver much meaningful fantasy value.