Stallings lost his arbitration hearing and will get $2.45 million this year from the Marlins, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He filed for $3.1 million, so it was not an insignificant gap between player and team. Stallings, 32, was worth 2.6 fWAR with the Pirates last season, but he has been worth -0.6 fWAR with a .204/.276/.268 slash line in 54 games this year with Miami.