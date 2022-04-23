site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not in lineup
Stallings will sit Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings has handled a heavy workload behind the plate this season. Saturday's day off is just his third in the Marlins' first 14 games. Payton Henry will take over behind the plate.
