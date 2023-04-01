Stallings will sit Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings started behind the plate in the season opener, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Since then, Nick Fortes has gotten the nod in consecutive games.
