Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Stallings started the past three games and will receive a day off for the series finale versus Milwaukee. Payton Henry will take over behind the plate, forming a battery with Elieser Hernandez.
