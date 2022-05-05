site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't starting Thursday against the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Stallings has gone 1-for-9 with two runs and a walk over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Payton Henry will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
