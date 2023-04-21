site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't starting Friday against the Guardians, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings has recorded a hit in each of his last two games, but still holds just a .515 OPS on the year. Nick Fortes will start behind the dish in his place and bat eighth.
