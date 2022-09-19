site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Monday
Stallings has a day off Monday versus the Cubs.
It appears to be a regular day of rest for Stallings, who caught Sandy Alcantara's complete game Sunday. The 32-year-old has a respectable .785 OPS in his last 10 games.
