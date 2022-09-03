site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings is resting after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Nick Fortes will take over behind the plate and bat second Saturday.
