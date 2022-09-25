site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Sunday
Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings is 6-for-18 over his past five contests but will take a seat Sunday for the third time in Miami's past four games. Nick Fortes will receive another start behind the plate.
