Stallings went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The backstop continued a productive stretch that has seen him hit .333 (11-for-33) over his last 11 games (nine starts) with five runs scored and seven RBI. Stallings is having a disappointing season overall, with his .568 OPS being a significant decline from the .705 mark he posted over his final three seasons in Pittsburgh, but the 32-year-old remains Miami's starter and still has time to bring his numbers up to their usual level.