Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nick Fortes will get the nod behind the plate Sunday, but Stallings had started three of the past four games and may have supplanted the former as the Marlins' No. 1 catcher. The distinction doesn't mean much for fantasy purposes, as Stallings is hitting just .205 with one home run and no stolen bases over 169 plate appearances on the season.