Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Stallings will get a breather for the day game after catching in both of the Marlins' last two contests. Nick Fortes steps in for Stallings behind the plate.
