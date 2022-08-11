site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Thursday
Stallings is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stallings will get a breather after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Nick Fortes will start at catcher and bat fifth in the series finale.
