Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Tuesday
Stallings is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings is 2-for-17 through eight games in May and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the past three days. Payton Henry will receive another look behind the plate in his place.
