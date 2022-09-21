site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Wednesday
Stallings isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stallings went 0-for-4 during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs and will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Nick Fortes is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
