Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Wednesday
Stallings isn't starting Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings will get a breather after he went 1-for-6 with a three-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games. Nick Fortes is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
