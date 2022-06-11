site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Out of Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings is hitting .160 with zero home runs in 25 at-bats this month. Nick Fortes will start behind the dish and bat sixth.
